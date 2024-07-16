PATRIOTIC FRONT CENTRAL COMMITTEE HOLDS CONSULTATIVE MEETING

LUNGU CHAIRS CONSULTATIVE PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING

PF president Edgar Lungu today chaired a consultative meeting for the Central Committee.

Last week Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda announced that the PF will be holding an emergency Central Committee meeting to discuss the intention of members of Parliament and Councilors to resign their seats to force for an early election.

Nakachinda said his office had been officially informed but said the matter can only be decided by the Central Committee.

The elected PF leaders according to Nakachinda were being frustrated by the UPND government rendering their positions irrelevant.

By Press time the PF had not officially communicated the resolution of the Central Committee meeting.

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of the Information and Publicity