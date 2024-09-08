PEOPLE’S PACT – ANOTHER POLITICAL PARTY ALLIANCE COMING…..



Patriotic Front faction aligned political parties are scheduled to announce a People’s Pact next week after attempts to wrestle the UKA presidency for their preferred candidate failed.



As KBN TV predicted in our recent editorial, the new alliance is likely to include some political parties currently in UKA, but aligned to a faction of the former ruling party.



KBN TV is reliably informed that a former aide to the Sixth Republican President is at the centre of inviting people to join and take up key positions.



According to the terms of reference seen by KBN TV, the new alliance will include opposition political parties, civil society organizations, trade unions, student unions, religious organizations , traditional leaders and individual members.



The Alliance will select its 2026 Presidential candidate at a General Congress and will be led by an Executive Committee, a Council of Leaders, while the Secretariat is envisaged to be managed by an Executive Secretary.



The People’s Pact, named with inspiration from Malawi’s Tonse Alliance, is likely to be the second grouping to be formed after the United Kwacha Alliance – UKA- all trying to have a go at splitting the vote in their desperate attempt to challenge the UPND Alliance in the upcoming 2026 elections.



The grouping will operate as an electoral pact that will not seek formal registration but will participate in the 2026 elections through a registered political party member.



The PF faction is understood to be courting the New Congress Party and the Socialist Party for a position alliance.



This is a developing story….