Patriotic Front Gulfstream acquisition: a vain wasteful expenditure

By Gunston Chola

GULFSTREAM G650 is an extravagant acquisition imposed on Zambia by a leadership with hearts set on lavishness and wastage of limited resources.

And it is no wonder President Hakainde Hichilema’s strong desire to sell it off has caused so much anger and outrage among the people who thought it was theirs to use.

Leader of the Zambia Must Prosper party Kelvin Bwalya Fube has even gone to the extent of labelling it a personal vendetta by President Hichilema against his predecessor Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

A vendetta is a strong word whose origin is in the Mafia and Colombo families of Sicily who preferred family honour, otherwise tit-for-tat. Bwalya Fube, featuring on Radio KNC on Saturday, 3rd December as reported in the social media, wondered why President Hichilema continued to use other facilities “procured irregularly by the ruling party like roads.”

He questioned why the President was not selling other facilities that were procured ‘irregularly’ including schools, roads among many other things.

In his view the Gulfstream presidential jet would benefit Zambians. President Hichilema insists that he won’t use the Gulfstream but would sell it because it was procured fraudulently:

“Objection, how can you say the plane was fraudulently obtained and I won’t use it when Mulungushi Conference Centre (KKW) where you give lectures was also constructed… but that’s where you go to give lectures,” he rumbled on and on.

Such arguments can only be termed as infantile and asinine coming from people aspiring to become Zambia’s leaders tomorrow. The erudite in the country would equally term it as shallow, lacking thought and depth.

Many like the author still wonder how Zambia can prosper under their care. Comparing the construction of the Mulungushi Conference Centre which every Zambian was told and knows it is a gift from the Chinese people, and the purchase of the Gulfstream, is the basest of arguments any one can expect from a leader of a political party. The Kenneth Kaunda Wing is a gift from the People’s Republic of China just as Zimbabwe was gifted with the new National Assembly building.

President Hichilema is not against the Gulfstream jet per se but in the manner it was acquired, the astronomical cost; a time when Zambia’s economy was growing at minus zero; in the period when the country was overflowing in foreign and local debts, and was under threat of going under. If Zambia had proper investigators in the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and other government investigative wings, this time around Zambians could have learned about the fraudsters behind the acquisition of the Gulfstream G650 and how much they pocketed individually or collectively is known. But alas, only a few weeks ago did the ACC and DEC express interest in the issue because President Hichilema had spoken about it on a public forum. Yet, this was a campaign issue in August 2021 elections.

The Gulfstream is one of Zambia’s greatest rip off. The world is waiting for the outcome because even if it was sold, the money shall not come even nearer to the price paid for by the Patriotic Front and President Lungu. Since the issue of the Gulfstream sale began, Patriotic Front had been issuing threats including the impeachment of President Hichilema to be moved by their MPs in the House. In a social media article of December 6, 2022, former defence minister Davies Chama is quoted that PF would move a motion to impeach President Hichilema if he proceeded to sell the jet. Mr Chama who is a member of the PF central committee based his threats on the Constitution of Zambia Article 210 whose short title is Public Procurement and Disposal of State assets. It comes in PART XVI: PUBLIC FINANCE AND BUDGET with heads running from 198 – 212.

“It’s not about me being a former defence minister but it’s the issue of constitutionality. The Republican Constitution under Article 210 (10) clearly prescribes how State assets or public assets are supposed to be disposed of,” he writes reminding the people of how the President promised to uphold the Constitution.

“So by virtue of not adhering to the provisions of the law and the supreme law of the land, which is the Constitution, President Hakainde Hichilema will be committing an illegality,” he said as a matter of fact. “And soon PF members of parliament will be moving a motion to impeach the Head of State for abrogating the Constitution,” he said as he brought home the problem facing South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. How naive!

Article 210 has only three clauses. (1) says a State organ, State institution and other public office shall procure goods or services, in accordance with a system that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost effective, as prescribed.

(2) a major State asset shall be sold, transferred or otherwise disposed of, as prescribed, subject to the approval of the National Assembly signified by a vote of at least two-thirds of Members of Parliament.

And (3) for the purpose of this article, “major State asset” includes a parastatal and equity held by the government, as prescribed.

Joyfully, the way is elaborately laid down and to the chagrin of the PF and Mr Chama, clause two, clearly states “at least” two-thirds of the MPs. It does not impose a mandatory two-thirds. Parliament is not composed of thieves and it will be folly for PF to fight against the presentation elaborately outlined and brought on the floor of the House to merely seem to be in opposition.

Mr Chama and the likes in the PF know that the Gulfstream jet is not the only asset that the government has disposed of. There were mines and other companies that are no longer government properties. Every year, boarded assets are sold on auction and it is not a big game with the jet. The opposition by PF only tends to heighten the suspicion that they immensely benefited from the purchase of the Gulfstream G650. Immediately questions were raised about the high cost, PF rushed to dim the protests by registering the Gulfstream under the assets of the Zambia Air Force. Ulterior motive was to bury the fraud and its underhand acquisition. It must, therefore, be determined that Mr Chama is merely trying to hide in a lie. Clause 1 objectively outlines the manner of procurement. This must be a system that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost effective.

It is malingering to say that an asset that was not transparently acquired and totally not cost effective could be tied to the nation. The $193 million spent against a known international price of $60m to $70m cannot be said to be cost effective. It was a daylight robbery. President Hichilema is putting the cost of the Gulfstream G650 at $193 million. Outrageous and scandalous, according to the current information obtaining on the internet.

Wikipedia lists the Gulfstream jets in the ranges of G650/G700/G800. My interest was G650. There is even a lesser G450. The Gulfstream G650 is a large business jet produced by Gulfstream Aerospace.

Accordingly the model is designated Gulfstream GVI in its type certificate, and may be configured to carry 11 to 18 passengers. It began its programme in 2005 and revealed it to the public in 2008.

The Gulfstream’s given range is 12,960 km with a top speed of 982 km/h and a cruise speed of 956 km/h. By 2013 the cost per unit was $64,500,000 to $70,000,000, running on a Turbofan engine. It had its first flight on 25 November, 2009.

Further, on its value, a pre-owned Gulfstream G650 typically costs from $40 million to $55 million depending on age, condition and usage. The cabin of the Gulfstream is 16.33m in length or 14.27m excluding baggage space with a height of 1.9m, there is room to move around comfortably. This is according to 14 September 2022.

How much does it cost to run a G650 per hour? With the maximum specified speed of 704 mph, and nonstop range of 7,000 nautical miles, the Gulfstream G650 can fly faster and farther than any traditional business aircraft at an average hourly rental rate of around $11,400 .

The Gulfstream, because of its versatility, is popular among the rich and famous. According to the latest information of 22 September, 2022, among those who paid $70m to own one are Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, Bill Gates, David Geffen, Laurene Powell Jobs, Ralph Lauren, Elon Musk, Steven Spielberg, Nancy Walton Laurie, Robert Kraft, Ronald Perlman, James Simons and Opray Winfrey.

No one can doubt the money the listed have compared to Zambia, a country that could not even meet its obligation and defaulted on its Eurobond but chose the most expensive plane even to maintain.

The Gulfstream G650 uses two Rolls-Royce BR 725 engines. With the annual usage of 400 hours per year, the total annual operating cost for the Gulfstream G650 is listed at $3,347,620 and the cost per flight hour comes out to $8,369 as per 14 February 2022 entry.

Is President Hichilema wrong to label its acquisition as fraudulent? By no means, no. He is right according to the current range of prices no matter the adjustments included by Zambia and president Lungu. The price is still given for a new Gulfstream G650 as $60,815,000. Those who can’t manage a lump sum also have a chance to acquire one on loan payable in 120 months.

Based on 450 annual owner-operated hours and at $7 of fuel per gallon, the Gulfstream G650 has a total variable costs of $2,612,700, total fixed costs of $1,032,688 and an annual budget of $3,645,388 which broken down comes to $8,100.86 per hour.

Does Zambia have this kind of money to spend on luxury travel of one man and 17 of his confidants?

Clearly if President Hichilema is carrying a vendetta against the former president, he is doing so on behalf of Zambians against a vain and wasteful lot which had no interest in the welfare of the country but to please themselves and their cohorts.

The question those critical of the President should be asking must have been: “Who benefited from the purchase and by how much? Was it Zambians or a few bunches of greedy and shameless thieves who benefited?”

Evidently a new jet does not even cost $73 million. The question is who pocketed the remaining $120 million, assuming that’s what went to the thieves? Is this not what should concern ba Fube?

The incompetence of the investigative wings and hopelessness of the so-called opposition in Zambia, which has developed into cynics, only coming out to condemn, is sinking Zambia. They seem to come alive to critique and not show to the Zambians that they are an alternative government come 2026.

But in all this, the danger lies within the ranks and file of the United Party for National Development (UPND). The party is too passive and contented to be in the saddle and not going all the way to find answers as to why PF was labelling them a one-term party?

Information is available on corrupt acts of the previous regime but UPND are too scared to utilise it. Perhaps going into political leadership without experience is their greatest enemy. Now they realise that talking is different from doing.

The author went into the House in January 2002 and admired greatly the wisdom of debates by UPND members of parliament like Jack Mwiimbu, old man Crispin Sibetta, Chance Kabaghe, Richard Kapita to name a few, but alas today, Hon Mwiimbu can’t even use his vast legal knowledge to achieve the extraordinary as Minister of Home Affairs.

President Hichilema already looks overwhelmed by the appointments that are coming out. Either it’s of people who are there on self-preservation, granted they have experience, but are they suitable for the pressures of the moment, while many others are those with hardly any experience in running public affairs.

The Gulfstream G650 will one day be sold. But selling it won’t end the topic. Already used ones, as has been seen, cost in the range of $39m to $45m, how much then shall be realised from the sale that will benefit Zambians? The only benefit will be to see each and every body connected to the purchase in chains. At least they will do something honest at the President’s pleasure.

Mr Bwalya Fube indicated the purchase was for the benefit of Zambians, surely how does $120m above board, a clear loss, evidently fraud, benefit Zambians? Information must be readily available about those who negotiated, inspected, approved and made payments, to make them account for their actions.

This is a rip off more than the $6m Carlington Maize scandal where Zambia lost through a fake delivery of maize by Ben Manashe and it should not end at merely selling the jet but heads must be seen to roll. Apart from a few in the PF and Zambia Must Prosper, the 2.8 million want definite answers and actions. The $120 million lost will not be recouped from the sale but at least Zambians deserve to know the thieves who benefitted and the right desert given them.

