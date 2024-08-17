*PATRIOTIC FRONT IN CENTRAL PROVINCE ENDORSE ECL FOR 2026 PRESIDENCY*



*16/08/2024*



Patriotic Front Central Province chairperson MCC Billy Sichamba said that the party in Central Province has been energized by the message from ECL, our 6th Republican and PF President, that he will contest for the 2026 elections.



We fully endorse the declaration and pledge to support and stand with ECL in the run up to the 2026 General Elections. Our structures across the province fully support the declaration and are more than ready to begin mobilizing support for ECL, he said.



We will continue to pray for unity in the party, we will continue to pray for President ECL and his family and will stand with him in these difficult times.





Signed: PF Provincial Chairperson MCC Billy Sichamba.

Central Province