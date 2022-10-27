Patriotic Front – Official Presidential Candidates So Far

PF SO FAR RAISES K1.2 MILLION

The opposition PF has so far raised K1.2 million from the filing of nominations for the party presidency.

Six candidates so far have filed their nominations ahead of the deadline tomorrow, October 28, 2022.

✍️1. Brian Mundubile K200, 000 Paid

✍️2. Mutotwe Kafwaya K200, 000 Paid

✍️3. Christopher Kang’ombe – K200, 000 Paid

✍️4. Greyford Monde K200 000 Paid

✍️5. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba K200, 000 Paid

✍️6. Miles Bwalya Sampa K200, 000 Paid