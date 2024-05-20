PATRIOTIC FRONT STATEMENT ON THE IMPRISONMENT OF ITS SECRETARY GENERAL

…We urge our members to remain strong and steadfast during this period…

Lusaka-Sunday, 19th May 2024

As you are aware, Lusaka Magistrate, Irene Wishimanga convicted and imprisoned, Patriotic Front Secretary General, Hon. Rapahael Nakacinda for 18monyhs.

We must state very clearly that Hon. Nakacinda has been jailed on a charge arising from the repugnant and archaic law of Criminal Defamation of the President, which has since been expunged from the Statute Book.

Further, it must be stated that Hon. Nakacinda denied the said charges and proceeded to defend and presented and adduced evidence of his remarks in the same magistrate court.

We have stated that President Hakainde Hichilema is running a dictatorial and autocratic government and his rhetoric against members of the Opposition, demonstrates that institutions under him will act against those he determines to be his political opponents and therefore must be arrested, oppressed, threatened, tortured or imprisoned.

Please be informed that Mr. Nakacinda’s lawyers are handling this matter.

To our members, we urge you to remain resolute, to be steadfast and to be focused on maintaining unity, comradeship and mobilisation during this period.

We also applaud Hon. Nakacinda for remaining strong and steadfast despite the concerted attacks on his character and reputation in the last 3 years.

We pray to God to strengthen him and his family during this period.

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity,

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT PARTY