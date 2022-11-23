Patson and Suwilanji host wedding in Dubai

Patson and Suwilanji host wedding!

Footballer Patson Daka wedded Zambian athlete Suwilanji Mpondela at the Mandarin Oriental in Jumeirah, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The wedding will be remembered by all guests as they were provided with a website with full information of the wedding two months before.

Guests were also flown to the Habibi City of Dubai to attend the memorable day which included an after party treat on a glamorous Yacht as they sailed in the Persian Gulf in the cosmopolitan city of Dubai and also took part in several activities a party that will last 3 days.

Credit- Nkani