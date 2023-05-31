Patson Daka Advised To Stick With Leicester Despite Being Relegated

DAKA ADVISED TO STICK WITH LEICESTER DESPITE BEING RELEGATED.

Kafue Celtic proprietor Lee Kawanu has urged Patson Daka to consider a move that would allow him to continue playing in England. Kawanu believes that Daka possesses the right mentality to succeed in any team, but he suggests that staying at Leicester City and adapting to the playing conditions in the country’s second league tier would be beneficial for the young striker. According to Kawanu, Daka has the potential to become the best player at Leicester City, showcasing his talent as a top striker.

Moses Mpundu, a football analyst, agrees that Daka should fight for his place at the club and work hard to secure more playing time. Mpundu emphasizes the importance of improving Daka’s goal-scoring record, noting that he scored four goals and provided four assists during the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Furthermore, football administrator Dan Chima suggests that Daka needs to seek more game time to enhance his performance as a prolific scorer. The consensus among these experts is that Daka should carefully consider his options and prioritize opportunities that will allow him to further develop his skills in English football.