PATSON DAKA DENOUNCED FOR 21-TOUCH PERFORMANCE

DAKA DENOUNCED FOR 21-TOUCH PERFORMANCE



PATSON Daka has come under some scrutiny from a section of the Leicestershire media following his modest performance in Thursday’s 3-1 home loss to Liverpool to leaders.





The Chipolopolo striker started his first league game on Boxing Day for struggling Leicester after coming on as a substitute in the latter five games following his return in November from a four-month injury layoff.



Leicester City News described Daka’s 90-minute form against Liverpool as a 21-touch performance without a shot on goal.





They urged coach Ruud van Nistelrooy to look for options into the January 2025 transfer window for an alternative considering that Jamie Vardy is out with another injury.





“However, one player really didn’t cover himself in glory.



