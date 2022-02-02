PATSON DAKA IDEAL TO REPLACE VARDY

Daka arrived from RB Salzburg last summer for a whopping £23 million and has fit in effortlessly.

He came to Leicester with a solid reputation, having scored 27 goals in 28 league appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga previous season.

Since arriving at the King Power Stadium, he has scored nine goals in 19 games, including a quadruple against Spartak Moscow in the Europa League back in October.

Daka was compared to Jamie Vardy in the weeks leading up to his signing because of his speed and ability to run off the shoulder of the last defender.

Jamie Vardy, though, is still thriving at the top level so there was no immediate pressure on Daka to come in and produce results immediately.

He has done just that, amassing a terrific record in his debut half-season in English football.

“He’s been an amazing addition,” Fuchs told GGRecon. “He started off by scoring four goals in the Europa League. He has a similar profile to Jamie Vardy in terms of pace. They’re both very quick and it suits the way that Leicester plays.”

Fuchs continues, “At Leicester, your work rate has to be spot on defensively, because Leicester wins with team performances. Over the years they’ve done really well with recruitment, but Daka has been a great signing in my eyes. There might be a time, maybe sooner rather than later, where Jamie Vardy won’t be there anymore or won’t be able to play at the same level anymore – even though I hope he plays on for another 20 years.”

Finally he says, “To have someone like Daka to replace him when he’s not available is ideal.”