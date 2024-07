PATSON DAKA ISSUES APOLOGY FOR INAPPROPRIATE POST DURING JUSTIN SHONGA’S FUNERAL

Hello everyone,

It’s with a regrettable heart that I write this, I want to apologize for my previous post, doing the right thing at a wrong time. I didn’t mean any disrespect towards the deceased, his family or anyone. Nothing can justify my actions and I take full responsibility for them, I’m deeply sorry and it serves as a lesson for me to learn from.

Thank you 🙏🏾