Patson Daka’s Leicester City Life In The Premier League On Life Support

DAKA’S LEICESTER CITY LIFE IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE ON LIFE SUPPORT.

WILL LEICESTER CITY SURVIVE RELEGATION ON FINAL DAY?

In Leicester City’s crucial battle for survival from relegation, Patson Daka made a second-half appearance as a substitute during their 0-0 draw against Newcastle United last evening. The Zambian international was brought on in the 63rd minute, replacing defender Jonny Evans. However, despite his efforts, Daka couldn’t make a significant impact on the game, as Leicester City spent the majority of the match adopting a defensive approach in order to avoid defeat.

With this draw against Newcastle United, Leicester City now faces a daunting task to secure their survival. They must defeat West Ham United in their upcoming match on Sunday and simultaneously hope that Everton fails to overcome Bournemouth. The latter scenario seems highly unlikely, as Bournemouth is already safe from relegation. Unfortunately, Leicester City’s string of poor results throughout the season has placed them in an extremely challenging position that they would have preferred to avoid.

The fate of Leicester City now hangs by a thread as they approach the final day of the Premier League season. Their upcoming fixture against West Ham United at home could potentially be their last match in the top-flight if results do not go in their favor. If they manage to secure a victory but Everton also triumphs, it would mean relegation to the SkyBet Championship for the next season. Survival seems uncertain for Leicester City as they find themselves in an increasingly desperate situation.[Zed Sport]