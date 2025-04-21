PATSON DAKA’S LEICESTER CITY RELEGATED FROM THE ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE



CHIPOLOPOLO forward Patson Daka and his Leicester City teammates have been relegated for the second time in three seasons after losing 1-0 against Liverpool at King Power Stadium.



Ruud van Nistelrooy, who took over after Steve Cooper was dismissed in November, has managed just eight points from his 20 Premier League games in charge.



Leicester were 16th in the Premier League, one point above the relegation zone, when Cooper departed but the 2016 Premier League champions are the first side in top-flight history to go nine consecutive home games without scoring a goal under the Dutchman.



Trent Alexander Arnold’s 76th minute deflected strike was the difference between the Reds and the Foxes.



The Zambian international came off the bench to replace Jamie Vardy in the 62nd minute and out in a decent shift.



Leicester have only managed 18 points in 33 games while Liverpool are now just a win away from securing the title.



The Foxes are the second team to be relegated this season joining the Saints, Southampton who were relegated with seven games left to play, the earliest relegation in Premier League history.

