Former Manchester United Star has been called a Traitor and Hypocritical by his own brother, Mathias Pogba. Mathias also blamed him for using a witch doctor on Kylian Mbappe and revealed several accusations.

Did Pogba use sorceress on Mbappe?



Paul Pogba has been having problems with his own brother Mathias Pogba. For some time, they are making headings and accused each other of different things. Recently, their verbal attack on each other reached its peak when his brother blamed him of cowardly and hypocritical.

Mathias revealed through his Twitter account that,

Paul’s brother Mathias revealed that, he nearly died because of Paul Pogba. He said,

“It’s not about money. You(Referring to Paul) implicated me and I almost died because of you, you left me in the hole while fleeing and you want to pretend you are innocent. When everything is public, people will see that nobody is more coward, traitorous and hypocritical than you on this earth.”

However, the controversy has made another revelation about Paul Pogba’s action with his French teammates. His brother, Mathias blamed Paul Pogba for using a witch doctor to cast spells on PSG star, Kylian Mbappe. He told,

“Kylian, now do you understand? I have nothing negative against you, my words are for your good, and everything is true and proven. The marabou is known! Sorry to this brother, a so-called Muslim deep in witchcraft, it’s never good to have a hypocrite and a traitor near you.”

Paul Pogba has been consistently denying his brother’s accusations including his connection with Sorceress regarding Kylian.