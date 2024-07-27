Former Manchester United star, Paul Pogba has provided an update after he was handed a four-year doping ban from football in February.

Pogba, 30, had tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone following Juventus’ opening game of the 2023-24 season, a game in which he was an unused substitute.

He was provisionally suspended in September 2023 after failing a drug test. The former France World Cup winner was then handed the ban that could potentially end his career by an anti-doping prosecutor’s office in Italy.

Pogba stated afterwards that he felt the ‘verdict is incorrect’ and that he was ‘sad, shocked and heartbroken’ by the decision.

The French midfielder has now disclosed that recent months had been ‘difficult’, but insisted that he was ‘looking forward’ to appealing his suspension.

Reflecting on how the sanction has impacted his life, the Juventus midfielder told Forbes; ‘It’s difficult to be totally honest2Football has been part of my life for as long as I can remember.

‘However, I have my family, my faith, my friends, and my fans who have supported me, which makes things easier. All will be well.’

‘Although I can’t speak so much about this, all roads lead to the appeal date,’ he added to Forbes.

‘Until then, my focus is on staying fit and looking forward to the appeal.’