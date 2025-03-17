PAUL POGBA SET FOR RETURN, BUT FUTURE REMAINS UNCERTAIN



As of today, March 11th, 2025, Paul Pogba’s 18-month suspension for doping has officially concluded, rendering him eligible to resume professional football. The French midfielder’s ban, initially set at four years following a positive test for testosterone in August 2023, was reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in October 2024, acknowledging unintentional ingestion of the substance.





During his suspension, Pogba and Juventus mutually agreed to terminate his contract in November 2024, making him a free agent. Since then, Pogba has been training independently, focusing on maintaining his fitness and readiness for a return to competitive play.





Several clubs have expressed interest in acquiring Pogba’s services. Notably, Olympique de Marseille has emerged as a potential destination, with informal discussions suggesting a mutual interest. A move to Marseille would mark Pogba’s first professional stint in French domestic football and could bolster his prospects of rejoining the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.



Additionally, Pogba is reportedly considering opportunities outside Europe, including Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States and clubs in Saudi Arabia. These options may offer both competitive play and lucrative contracts as he seeks to relaunch his career.





Pogba’s motivation to return to top-tier football is reportedly driven by his ambition to earn a spot in the French national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With fierce competition for places in Didier Deschamps’ squad, securing a move to a club in one of Europe’s top five leagues remains his best chance at reclaiming international recognition.





Recent rumors suggested that Manchester United’s potential next manager, Ruben Amorim, might be open to bringing Pogba back to Old Trafford. However, no official reports have confirmed this possibility. As his return date has arrived, the midfielder’s future remains uncertain, with few doors open for a comeback at the highest level.