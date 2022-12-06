PAY BACK MONEY YOU STOLE, LUSAKA HIGH COURT ORDERS KELVIN SAMPA

Lusaka High Court Orders Kelvin Sampa to pay back K1.4m he stole from client pretendinf he was clearing goods at ZRA

Judge of the Lusaka High Court Commercial Division, Hon. Mrs Justice Koreen Etambuyu Mwenda-Zimba has ordered Lusaka Business man to pay back K1.4million he fraudulently obtained from Mbaruku Trading.

Mbaruku trading as importers of Konyagi beer, a popular Vodka from Tanzania paid Kelvin Sampa K1.4million to clear goods impounded by the Zambia Revenue Authority.

Kelvin Sampa instead sought to order ZRA and Commissioner Customs to release the goods as the client was a “friend” of the party and Government.

ZRA refused to obey his criminal directives.

Sampa later disappeared claiming that the K1.4million he was paid to clear the goods was meant to be his Commission to engage ZRA.

The Commercial Court has established that Sampa acted dishonestly and stole the K1.4m.

He has been ordered to pay back the money to Saleh Mbaruku and Mbaruku Trading.

Sampa was earlier reported at the Police in Lusaka.

When he was arrested, he signed an agreement that he will pay back the K1.4million.. he never did so.