PAY COMMONWEALTH ATHLETES: Outspoken Swimmer Says Sports Envoy Still Walking On Dry Pockets After Representing Zambia At Games

Its been almost 2 weeks since the closing ceremony on the Commonwealth Games that were held in Birmingham.

I have been informed that some athletes still have not been paid. As you are all aware, the public was informed that funds had been allocated for athlete allowances during the games. These allowances are yet to be paid. The athletes have not been informed of the reason as to why they have not been paid yet or when they will be paid.

Our federation, amongst others, have been communicating with the ministry and national sports Council and have received no news or communication from them.

Tilka Pajlk Oly