Payments coming 28 years after liquidation of Meridien BIAO Bank

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Payments coming 28 years after liquidation!

THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) on behalf of Meridien BIAO Bank in liquidation has announced the payment of dividends to all depositors, creditors and other claimants effective June 1, 2023.

Meridien BIAO was the result of a 1991 merger between the Meridien group’s banks started by Mr Andrew Sardanis, a Cypriot born Zambian and living in Zambia, and a network of 11 banks he bought from the French liquidator of Banque Internationale pour L’Afrique Occidental (BIAO).

Meridien started to build a visionary banking network out of Africa and for Africa; a bank that could take on the old colonial banks.

Registered in Luxembourg, although it never operated there, Meridien BIAO was 74% owned by Meridien International Bank Ltd (MIBL), which had a banking licence in the Bahamas. The African Development Bank held a 10% stake, and the Banque Ouest Africaine de Developpement (BOAD) had a 16% holding. Sardanis with the help of Bank of Zambia capitalised the bank with about $100m.

Instead, the once high-powered globe trotting executives had to face up to the end of the dream.

In 1995, one by one, central bank authorities in Zambia, Kenya, Swaziland, Tanzania, Gabon, and Burundi announced the closure or took over the management of their local Meridien BIAO as a liquidity crisis engulfed the group.