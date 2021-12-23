PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WRITES:

Peace and security is key to National Development, and we are optimistic that the officer cadets who have just graduated at the Zambia National Service Military Training school in Kafue today will be working to the best of their abilities.

And on arrival in Kafue this morning, we were welcomed by little Bukata Purity Phiri who we assured of peace and security, and that education among others will be made available by this government which is her government and your government.

290 cadet officers comprising 184 Males and 106 Females have graduated today, and we congratulated them for this lifetime achievement to serve you, our people and that we are proud them.

The number of women taking interest in serving the Country is encouraging and this is the path we want to take and that our country must keep moving forward and never backwards.

May peace be in our country.

May God bless you all.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia