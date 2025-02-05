PEACE IN BY-ELECTIONS A REFLECTION OF DELIVERED CAMPAIGN PROMISES – ELIAS MUBANGA



5 February 2025



PAMBASHE- United Party For National Development (UPND) National Management Committee (NMC) Member Elias Mubanga has expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the peaceful atmosphere experienced in Pambashe Constituency throughout the campaign period leading up to the by-election scheduled for tomorrow, 6th February 2025.





Mr. Mubanga reiterated that the UPND party had, during its campaign trail, promised to promote peace and end political violence once elected into office. He believes this promise has been evident in the conduct of by-election campaigns, particularly in Pambashe Constituency, where peace has prevailed from the start to the final day of campaigns. He urged members of opposition parties to maintain this tranquility as the campaign period comes to an end today. He also emphasized that any violent actions by opposition members should not be taken lightly, as such practices would mirror the misconduct of the previous administration during campaign periods.





Mr. Mubanga highlighted that the residents of Pambashe Constituency have shown their support for the UPND administration, particularly due to its empowerment initiatives, such as the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and increased agricultural imports. These policies, he said, have resonated with the community and encouraged them to support the UPND and its candidate. This shift demonstrates the electorate’s desire for leaders who address their social and economic challenges, unlike the neglect they experienced under previous administrations.





He concluded by expressing confidence in the party’s success in the by-election, stating, “The political grounds are very fertile in Pambashe Constituency, and victory is certain.”



(C)UPND MEDIA TEAM