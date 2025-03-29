Pearl Modiadie sparks breakup rumors after deleting fiancé’s photos from social media.





TV personality Pearl Modiadie has sparked widespread speculation about the status of her relationship after deleting pictures and videos of her fiancé from her social media accounts.





Fans quickly noticed the absence of the posts, fueling rumors that the couple may have ended their engagement. Additional signs, including Modiadie’s lack of her engagement ring, have added to the swirling breakup speculation.





However, Modiadie has yet to officially comment on the matter or provide any details regarding the reason behind the deletions or the current state of her relationship. As the public continues to speculate, fans are left eagerly awaiting clarity from the TV star.