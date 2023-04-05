Peeping on naked neighbor’s wife lands Lusaka man in jail

The perverted appetite of watching and salivating over your neighbor’s uncovered meal has the potential to land you in serious problems; a 24 year old man of Lusaka’s Misisi Compound has learnt; albeit, the hard way.

It is told, that one fair Sunday, boDavy Muyambango wore his black suit and white shirt and proceeded to his local New Apostolic Church to join his brethren sing like a constipated birds.

However, unknown to BoMuyambago, his mischievous neighbour who escaped the hardships of Kasama such as pressing fresh vinkubala, opted to use the time to misbehave.

Lawrence Katongo is said to have picked three clay bricks, placed them one on top of the other and balanced his poorly fed body on top so that he could compesate for his Bemba height.

Now tall, thanks to the brick platform, Katongo began peeping into the outside bath enclosure to watch BoMuyambago’s wife take a bath. All so he could understand what made his neighbor happy at night.

However, luck was not on his side as BoMuyambago returned early from church escaping the ongoing wrangles in the New Apostolic Church and caught his neighbour red handed peeping at his bathing wife.

Being a cantankerous monkey eater, Katongo began shouting that it was not BoMuyambago’s wife he was watching but that he was a Zambian citizen with an National Registration Card and had the right to direct his eyes in any direction.

Not impressed, BoMuyambago manhandled Katongo and handed him to Misisi Police where he remains in detention awaiting trial.

More bizarre was that Katongo’s mother, Edwina Ngalamika, 64 went to shout at BoMuyambago for putting his naked wife in the path of her son’s eyes.

For her mouth, she was taken to the Lusaka Boma Court and fined K1000 for insulting in support of her son’s misconduct.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba