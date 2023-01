PELE TO BE BURIED ON THE 9TH FLOOR OF TALLEST CEMETERY IN THE WORLD.

On January 3, Pele will be buried at the Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica, a vertical cemetery in Santos which is the tallest cemetery in the world. The cemetery is 32 stories high and occupies a total of 1.8 hectares of land and contains about 16,000 graves.\