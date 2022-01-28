

By Mastone Moonze

The death toll in the Pemba road accident which happened yesterday involving a bus belonging to the United Church of Zambia-UCZ- of Maamba town in Sinazongwe district has risen to 17.

This follows the death of 3 more victims at Monze Mission Hospital where they were admitted for treatment.

Monze Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Eugene Kaunda has told phoenix news that out of the 7 victims who were in critical condition, 3 have died.

Dr Kaunda says 5 victims were discharged yesterday while 13 others are still admitted to Monze Mission Hospital and are in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, some residents of Pemba Township have attributed the rising number of accidents to lack of police road blocks.

Speaking on behalf of other residents, Ackim Moono says drivers have taken advantage of the absence of the police road blocks and move their vehicles at an abnormal speed.

Yesterday, a UCZ owned bus carrying 35 passengers from Maamba township in Sinazongwe district was involved in a head on collision with a front liner truck in Pemba on their way to Lusaka, claiming 14 lives including the bus driver on the spot.

