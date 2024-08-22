Pembe Milling is not associated with the contaminated products currently trending in the media- PEMBE

PEMBE MILLING PRESS STATEMENT
We would like to address the recent media reports regarding aflatoxin contamination in mealie meal products. We want to assure our customers that Pembe Milling is not associated with the contaminated products currently trending in the media.
We understand the concern and alarm this news may have caused, and we want to reassure our esteemed customers and end consumers that we remain committed to upholding the highest health and safety standards for our brand. We prioritize the well-being and safety of our consumers and will never compromise on quality.
We kindly request that individuals spreading false information about our brand cease and desist, as this is damaging our reputation and the trust we have built over the years. We will report such instances to the relevant authorities to protect our brand and maintain transparency.
Khamis Athman
Director
