PENIS ENLARGEMENT

By Dr Aaron Mujajati

Penis size is one of the common sources of anxiety among men. The notion that the bigger the manhood the better is one of the leading drivers for desire of a larger, and longer penis. Most people who seek penis enlargement have normal sized penises for sexual activity and urination. Penises come in all kinds of shapes and sizes, and the variation is considerably wide. It is amazing how many people want a big and long penis even if they are perfectly normal.

Here are some of the common Penis enlargement methods:

TRACTION DEVICES increase the length of the penis by stretching the penis. A person places a weight on a flaccid (flat) penis to gently lengthen it. The effectiveness of traction devices has been studied and has produced varying results. In some cases the devices lengthened the penis by 1 to 3 cm. The safety of these devices is not fully determined such that more research is required. Some people have used this method at owner risk. VACUUM DEVICES work by pumping out air to create a vacuum that draws blood into the penis, causing it to swell. Vacuum devices are commonly used to treat certain causes of erectile dysfunction. There is no strong scientific evidence to suggest that they can increase penis size. PILLS and CREAMS (Herbs) promise to increase penis size. There is no sufficient scientific evidence that any can increase the size of the penis. SURGERY: The first main type of surgery is suspensory ligament release. This suspensory ligament anchors and supports the penis to the pelvic bone during an erection. When the ligament is surgically cut it can increase flaccid (flat) penis length by 1 to 3 cm. The lack of support during an erection as a result of ligament release can make penetration difficult and as a result partner satisfaction tends to be low.

The second SURGICAL method involves injecting fat cells into the penis. The aim is to increase girth and length. However, the organ can lose 20 to 80 % of the new volume within one year of surgery, so you might need multiple surgeries to achieve the desired result. Due to multiple surgeries that might be required the procedure carries risks. Side effects may include swelling and distortion of the penis.

LESSON: Your penis is most likely perfectly normal BUT should you feel inadequate please consult your doctor before you do something that will put your member at risk of never working again. There are a lot of products out there that promise what they can not deliver. Most of them are out to make money out of your insecurities, so be careful. In any case, what size is big enough? Do not be misled by what you see on TV or on some websites. You have heard.