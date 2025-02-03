Pension reforms approval lauded



By Mary Kachepa



The Federation of the Free Trade Union of Zambia -FFTUZ- has welcomed Cabinet approval for the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to undertake reforms in the public pension schemes.





FFTUZ President MUYAYWA KABISA says pensions are important aspects of social protection and the 8th National Development Plan emphasises on the expansion of social protection programmes in order to reduce poverty.

Good morning, colleagues,



This is a significant and progressive step forward. We eagerly anticipate the details of the proposed Bill and look forward to thoroughly reviewing its contents.





Personally, I am pleased that the voices of the people have been heard. As we await the Bill, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to representing the interests of the working class—not for cheap political gain, but because it is our duty as elected representatives of the people. The road to meaningful reform is never easy, but it is always worth it.





The Cabinet’s resolution is commendable, and the Government can count on our support for any measure that genuinely advances the welfare of workers. However, our advocacy and lobbying will not stop here. We will continue to engage, monitor, and push forward until we achieve the best possible outcome.





Our call remains very specific – the LUMPSUM and we will await the well intended bill to ensure that’s part of the reforms to the NAPSA Act.





At this point, we can confidently say that there is light at the end of the tunnel.



Kind regards,

Hon. Sunday Chanda