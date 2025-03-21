Pentagon reacts to removal of Jackie Robinson’s page from its website amid DEI purge

An article honoring Jackie Robinson’s military service was briefly scrubbed from the Department of Defense site before being restored, with officials calling its removal a mistake.

The piece was caught in a sweep targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) content, following a directive from President Donald Trump, as reported by the New York Post.

Part of the “Sports Heroes Who Served” series, the article highlighted Robinson’s World War II service and his trailblazing impact as Major League Baseball’s first Black player in 1947.

Pentagon press secretary John Ullyot defended the Department of Defense after the removal of Robinson’s article, stating that “everyone at the Defense Department loves Jackie Robinson.”

He also acknowledged that pages honoring the Tuskegee Airmen, Navajo Code Talkers, and Marines at Iwo Jima were also taken down during the content sweep.

“We salute them for their strong and in many cases heroic service to our country, full stop,” Ullyot said in the statement. “We do not view or highlight them through the prism of immutable characteristics, such as race, ethnicity, or sex. We do so only by recognizing their patriotism and dedication to the warfighting mission like ever other American who has worn the uniform.”

Ullyot also referred to DEI as “Discriminatory Equity Ideology” and added that it “divides” and “erodes” cohesion among the unit.