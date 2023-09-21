PENTECOSTAL PASTOR GOES INTO HIDING AFTER ALLEGEDLY DEFILING FOUR GIRLS IN SENGA HILL

Sumbi village, located in Chief Nsokolo’s chiefdom in Senga Hill of the Northern Province, has been gripped by shock and outrage following the alleged defilement of four young girls.

The incident, which took place on September 14th, involves an alleged pastor of Pentecostal holiness who is currently on the run from authorities.

According to reports, the four victims, aged between 8 and 13, frequently played near the suspect’s residence due to their close friendship with his granddaughter and on the material day, the suspect, identified as Abel Sichivula, allegedly lured the girls by promising them sweets and biscuits.

Eager to receive the treats, the girls willingly followed their friend to Sichivula’s residence.

However, as they approached his abode, one of the girls noticed Sichivula and became suspicious.

Opting for caution, she decided to hide behind a shrub, secretly observing the unfolding events.

From her hiding place, the young witness witnessed Sichivula offer sweets to her friends.

Soon after, he instructed them to lie down, at which point the true nature of his intentions became apparent.

Sichivula warned the girls not to divulge the incident and threatened to kill them if they told anyone.

It is not clear if the suspect’s granddaughter who led the victims to the bush was present at the time.

However, following the incident, the witnessing girl mustered the courage to come forward and report the horrifying ordeal to their uncle.

The report was initially filed at the TAZARA Police in Chozi and was subsequently transferred to the Nakonde Police Station.

Medical reports were issues and the findings are consistent with have been instituted into the matter and a man hunt for the alleged clergy.

Muchinga Province Deputy Commanding Officer Ronald Zambo has confirmed the Incident to Chete FM News In Nakonde

Chete FM