PEOPLE ALREADY KNOW WHAT IS HAPPENING. UPND SHOULD STOP POLITICS OF LIES AND DECEPTION, UNSUBSTANTIATED PERCEPTION WILL NOT TAKE THEM ANYWHERE__DANNY YENGA



This morning I watched the Minister of Information Mr Cornelius Mwiitwa who was on Hot fm, giving government’s position on the issues of the energy sector in our country.



It was sad to see the minister go on radio to give a false information and lie to the nation that the PF Government did not investment at all in the energy sector.



Probably Mr Cornelius Mwiitwa went on radio without consulting his counterpart, the Minister of Energy.



Mr Mwiitwa clearly expressed his lack of knowledge about energy sector in our country.



I wish to educate Mr Cornelius Mwiitwa in case he doesn’t know that, the PF Government had increased the country’s generation capacity from 1600 megawatts in 2021 to 3456 megawatts in 2021, these figure includes independent power producers.



This made it easier for Zesco to manage the issue of loadshedding, as the country had a surplus of over 1100+ megawatts available for export.



This is just a brief background among many other measures the Patriotic Front had put in place to end loadshedding.



I expected the Minister to tell the nation on how Government intends to end loadshedding and the measures it is putting in place to address this critical matter that is affecting the Zambian people.



Ba Minister should know that this country has a lot of water in the Northern block, which is under utilized, yet we keep on crying over the issues of load shading upto now.



It’s high time the UPND government got serious and bring energy experts on board, rather than subjecting the entire country to rhetorics.



Mr Mwiitwa should stop Politics of lies and deception, I am personally challenging on a public forum and educate him more. Records are there on how the PF administration put a lot of power generation interventions to bring load shedding to an end.



We can address this energy crisis if only the government can be serious and stop unsubstantiated perceptions