PEOPLE ARE ABLE TO ‘BOO’ HH BECAUSE THERE’S FREEDOM – HAMASAKA
By Mwenya Mofya
AS President Hakainde Hichilema conducted visits to several areas in Lusaka to commemorate UPND’s two years in office, several residents lifted up small packs of mealie meal and cooking oil in protest of the high cost of living.
Commenting on this in an interview, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said such scenes were an indication that there was now freedom in Zamb…
Hamasaka, ndiwe saka maningi.
Your uncle is about to declare a state of emergency, and you are talking nonsense about freedom?
My fellow patriots, and praise singers, let us join forces and pray for our country at this dark hour.
There can be no winners in this stupid grudge fight between Hakainde and Edgar. They are both very childish and putting our country at risk. I urge the president to back down and fight cleanly through our able courts.
God help our country.