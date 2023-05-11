People Are Shopping More Since We Implemented Napsa Withdrawals – Chushi Kasanda

PEOPLE ARE SHOPPING MORE SINCE WE IMPLEMENTED NAPSA WITHDRAWALS – CHIEF GOVT SPOKESPERSON CHUSHI KASANDA

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says one of the Shoprite managers told her that more people are shopping since NAPSA withdrawals were implemented.

Speaking during a joint media briefing, Wednesday, Kasanda said PF members were actually the first ones to queue up for their NAPSA partial withdrawals

(News Diggers)