People Are Shopping More Since We Implemented Napsa Withdrawals – Chushi Kasanda

PEOPLE ARE SHOPPING MORE SINCE WE IMPLEMENTED NAPSA WITHDRAWALS – CHIEF GOVT SPOKESPERSON CHUSHI KASANDA
CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says one of the Shoprite managers told her that more people are shopping since NAPSA withdrawals were implemented.
Speaking during a joint media briefing, Wednesday, Kasanda said PF members were actually the first ones to queue up for their NAPSA partial withdrawals
(News Diggers)
So is this the investment the government meant?
People are using the Napsa payment for day to day living, like buying groceries. As I have been saying, hardly anyone will invest this money into any business. This is short term appeasement, but long term pain for citizens.
This model is not for Zambia in 2023. We are not ready yet.