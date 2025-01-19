PEOPLE ARE SUFFERING WITH HUNGER-GEORGE MTONGA
Hakainde Hichilema I have had the pleasure of quietly listening to people in Zambia as I visit the country to see family. A majority of my nieces and nephews have passed exams and I have had the opportunity to prepare them for their school year.
During my visits to grocery stores I have personally seen how groceries have increased in prices. Let me give an example. A person who was making 1,000 in 2021 was able to spend 16% of that money for Mealie Meal. That same person is making 1,000 but now spends almost 30% of their wage on Mealie Meal. The salaries have not increased at the same pace as the cost of goods.
Mr President, on the government side I see no option other than to increase people’s salaries by 30% across the board for them to afford the current life. For the private sector, we need the ministry of labor to enforce the labor laws of the country while the national government aims at supporting job creation for the private sector by offering deregulation and tax incentives.
Mr. PRESIDENT, I WILL TELL YOU THIS FOR A FACT, the economic life of a number of people is far much worse now than it was when you entered the presidency. This is a numerical fact. I have seen it, I have spent the money buying things in Zambia.
It’s hard.
Things are very difficult in Zambia.
I have had to lay off 50% of my workers since 2021 due to high costs of doing business. This is heart breaking because there are not many jobs around. The few jobs that are there are being given to his relatives and friends, from top to bottom.
So when I read about KKIA gold smuggling or sulligate smuggling by his associates, it breaks my heart. Then there is unprecedented corruption everywhere.
Our friends are making so much progress in less time in power. What is wrong with our leaders?
Anyone that complains is arrested and detained without charge for over one year.
https://zambianobserver.com/two-years-of-president-ibrahim-traore/#comments
Vote wisely in 2026.