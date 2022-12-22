PEOPLE GOT USED TO A PRESIDENT WHO NEVER ADDRESSED THEM THROUGH THE MEDIA AND RADIO AND SO WHAT IF YOU DON’T LIKE HH’S SPEECHES?

Mwelwa Mushibwe Ntanisha writes…

YOU DONT LIKE THE PRESIDENTS SPEECHES.🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ SO WHAT?

People got so used to a president who never gave speeches.Whose entire repertoire on public engagement was pretending to be humble moving about with bhudda hands. HH’s speeches will beat that nonsense anyday. And yes it won’t put food on your table but it will show us always that the nation has a compass . That’s what public engagement is, it’s a show of direction. If at all you find him boring or irritating because you want some miraculous money to fall on your laps, I’m a little sorry for you. Because yes it became standard procedure that politicians in previous years were money raining machines. They showered even the idiots with money. Today, you work for your money which is what should happen. Money is scarce because it has that quality at times. Especially if you abuse it, that’s the result. Sorry again I know the economic political aligned pundits liked tickling your ears and forgot to tell you the realities of money.

A president is not a money making machine…his a custodian of national resources this includes all politicians. Why your previous leader chose the money flashing route with his cronies is your problem. Healing is painful and realities strikes as hard as a hot rod to skin. We are living our truth…living within our means because we chose rotten leaders before. This is your reality !!!!to keep insisting that it is not…that it was better to be living in excess… pretending to have money we didn’t have because you felt nice having money you never earned? Tells me next month given a chance you would vote in a crook over a realistic leader.

That for many and generations to come is a sad reality. That despite our education our praise for truth…we still prefer lies to reality.🤷🏽‍♀️

