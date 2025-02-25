People hate UPND- MAXWELL CHONGU

*MAXWELL CHONGU WRITES..*✍🏾



Yesterday i was in a NIGHT CLUB which was extremely packed and everyone was seated in a normal way.





To test the mood of people I gave the DJ money and asked him to play the DON’T KUBEBA SONG by DANDY CRAZY.



I was shocked at the behavior of patrons, the entire club started dancing calling UPND names, as a political strategist I realized how bitter people are though they pretend to be quiet.





I paid close attention to sentiments after the song played twice and I was shocked to hear that the more UPND and PHH associates with rogue PF MP’s the more people hate UPND.



I learned from KZ that if you want to get real views frequent bars and nightclubs because people in there drunk state speak the truth about what they feel.