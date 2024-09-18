PEOPLE HAVE COURAGE:

BWEENGWA VILLAGE BOY APPEARS IN COURT PRETENDING TO BE STATE COUNSEL



A man of Monze has been sentenced to six months imprisonment with hard labour for unlawfully appearing in Court as lawyer representing two clients accused of stock theft.



FELIX MUJIBELO has pleaded guilty to charges of impersonation in the Monze Subordinate Court.



And the Law Association of Zambia -LAZ- has condemned the incident, saying it serves as a reminder of the critical need for vigilance against individuals masquerading as advocates.