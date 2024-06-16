People kept booing as President Lazarus Chakwera was delivering his eulogy for Vice-President late Saulos Chilima at Bingu National Stadium.

But the President kept to his script saying in part of his speech that, “he understands” the pain Malawians are enduring over the loss.

But the booing grew louder as he continued with his speech as he raised questions over what happened when the military aircraft crashed.

Chakwera said, he has the same questions as all Malawians and would like to know what happened for the plane to get lost and then crashed. He also said he would like to know what happened for the search of the missing aircraft to take time to commence.

Chakwera observed that while Malawi Defence Force has its own protocols to investigate this, it cannot conduct a thorough investigation hence the need for foreign expertise.

The President assured that an investigation by independent experts will be conducted to establish what led to the crash.