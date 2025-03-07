People now know UPND, it will be difficult for them to campaign – Fr Mwewa



By Chinoyi Chipulu



President of the National Diocesan Priests in Zambia, Father Augustine Mwewa, has called for suspension of Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa for threatening to deal with Auxiliary Catholic Bishop Msipu Phiri of Chipata Diocese.





And Fr Mwewa said it will be more difficult for the UPND to campaign because people have tried them, and they know who they are.





In his recent Homily, Bishop Msipu of Chipata Diocese challenged the UPND government to tell Zambians what it had achieved in the last four years, among other issues





In response, Mweetwa said UPND would isolate Bishop Msipu from the Catholic Church and deal with him as an individual for criticising the UPND administration over its failure to deliver on its promises because they knew that the Bishop’s views were personal and did not represent the Catholic Church.





But speaking on Radio Icengelo yesterday, Fr. Mwewa of Holy Family Parish in Lulamba, Chingola, said Mweetwa was being disrespectful to the Church. He said a Bishop could not be separated from



