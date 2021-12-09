PEOPLE ON SOCIAL MEDIA THINK KAMPYONGO DESERVES WHAT HE’S GOING THROUGH – LAWYER GEORGE CHISANGA

Stephen Kampyongo’s lawyer George Chisanga has said it was seemingly impossible for the former Home Affairs Minister to be granted police bond yesterday.

Mr Chisanga, who is also Lukashya PF member of parliament, said when he featured on Muvi TV’s special interview yesterday after the arrest of the former Minister that police “haven’t really arrested” Kampyongo.

He explained that the Mr Kampyongo was just summoned for questioning by the police adding that his legal team thought “it is just a normal thing because that is what they had indicated. But when we arrived at the police station, from the tension that we saw around, we knew that we didn’t go for an ordinary thing.”

He said the presence of heavily armed officers at Lusaka’s Chelstone Police made him think police had anticipated that Mr Kampyongo would arrive with a big team of supporters.

“They decided that they needed to consult, who they were consulting we don’t know. We tried to insist that they should formally charge him and formally arrest him so that he can be considered to get a police bond but they said they couldn’t do that. As I am speaking to you now we are waiting for them to confirm that we can now start off going to Chinsali where they are going to finalise everything and avail him to court proceedings today,” Mr Chisanga said.

Meanwhile, Mr Chisanga said it is not surprising now in a country which is divided that if someone you don’t like is taken to police, you think they deserves to go through what they are going through.

He lamented that the majority of the people that have commented on social media think that Mr Kampyongo deserves what he is going through.