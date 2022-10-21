PEOPLE THAT HAVE SHUNNED ELECTIONS ARE NOT FOOLS

…. they are sending a message, Kampyongo has charged

Lusaka…. Friday, October 21, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Those people that have shunned the elections in Kabushi and Kwacha Constituencies are not fools, Hon Stephen Kampyongo has said.

The Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament said the ECZ’s conduct has exposed the impunity with which the Commission wants to handle the electoral affairs of the country.

He has however expressed worry that the said impunity might bleed anarchy.

The lawmaker said this at Parliament today when he and other PF MPs addressed the media.

“The Constitution Court delivered two rulings. They did indicate that elections can take place beyond 90 days. They also directed that the orders by the High Court and the Court of Appeal were still standing. And that is the reason why they could not site the Electoral Commission of Zambia for having disregarded the Constitution by not cancelling the nominations…. why because they stated that the Electoral Commission of Zambia could not do anything in view of the Court orders which were in place,” he said.

“And that necessitated the change of the date. It was not the ECZ which necessitated the postponement of elections. postponement of elections was necessitated by a court order of the High Court. So when was that order vacated for Electoral Commission of Zambia to set a fresh date. And that is the beginning of lawlessness I am talking about. Even the ruling of yesterday, the last minute one does not cleanse ECZ from these illegalities.”

The Lawmaker wondered how the Commission could conduct an election using expired ballot papers.

“Now the initial date was 15th September, today is 21st. How can you hold an election on expired ballots? With illegitimate candidates appearing. The happening at the ECZ just expose the impunity with which they want to manage this country. Those people that have shunned the elections are not fools. They are Zambians and they are sending a message,” he said.