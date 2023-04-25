People who contracted me to lie against Bowman Lusambo did not pay me as promised and they stopped communicating with me – MERCY COWHAM

THEY USED ME TO TELL A LIE AND I WAS NEVER PAID – MERCY COWHAM

MERCY Cowham has asked Zambians to donate food parcels to her adding that life has been unbearable.

When asked about the story which made her popular, Mercy cowham told a Zambian Post journalist today that people who contracted her to lie against a former minister did not pay her as they promised and they stopped communicating with her.

Mercy said that she is calling on well wishers to come to her aid before she gets tempted into finding means in unacceptable circumstances.

Zambian Post