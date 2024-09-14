PEOPLE’S PACT ALLIANCE ENDORSES EDGAR LUNGU AS ITS CANDIDATE IN THE 2026 ELECTION
The People’s Pact Alliance has endorsed former President Edgar Lungu as its presidential candidate for the 2026 general election.
Speaking on behalf of the Alliance at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba is Interim Council Chairperson says the Alliance is committed to ensuring that Mr. Lungu wins the upcoming election.
Mr. Sinkamba has outlined that the Alliance’s primary objective is to provide Zambians with an alternative to what he described as the current maladministration under the UPND government.
He says the Alliance, consisting of several political parties which include the New Democratic Era and other movements have decided to support the former president to challenge the UPND government and address its economic mismanagement and governance issues.
Meanwhile, Mr. Sinkamba has cautioned against disqualifying of any presidential candidate in the 2026 general election on flimsy grounds.
PHOENIX NEWS
You don’t seem to know what you are talking about, it’s premature to endorse Lung’s 2026 candidature because his eligibility case is still in Court.
Dunderheads again….sebana wikute will not work this time. Sorry dimwits….
Until now, I had always thought Mr. Sinkamba was one of the wise politicians in Zambia.
Does he honestly believe that ECL would do better than he did before?
Can somebody tell me when the eligibility case going to be ruled or is it done and he is eligible….then I missed it. I can see many political parties scrambling for ECL… is he a political assets really?
Same person who paid refunds for former ministers who where misled by ECL to remain in office and continued to draw allowances when cabinet was dissolved
Edgar lungu can not come back forget about him