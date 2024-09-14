PEOPLE’S PACT ALLIANCE ENDORSES EDGAR LUNGU AS ITS CANDIDATE IN THE 2026 ELECTION



The People’s Pact Alliance has endorsed former President Edgar Lungu as its presidential candidate for the 2026 general election.



Speaking on behalf of the Alliance at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba is Interim Council Chairperson says the Alliance is committed to ensuring that Mr. Lungu wins the upcoming election.



Mr. Sinkamba has outlined that the Alliance’s primary objective is to provide Zambians with an alternative to what he described as the current maladministration under the UPND government.



He says the Alliance, consisting of several political parties which include the New Democratic Era and other movements have decided to support the former president to challenge the UPND government and address its economic mismanagement and governance issues.



Meanwhile, Mr. Sinkamba has cautioned against disqualifying of any presidential candidate in the 2026 general election on flimsy grounds.



PHOENIX NEWS