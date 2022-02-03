As voting is underway in Kabwata for the Parliamentary by-election, two candidates are ineligible to vote as they are not registered in the constituency they’re aspiring to lead.

Patriots for Economic Progress Candidate Henry Muleya and Chilufya Tayali, leader of the Economic Equity Party, have denied themselves a vote each as they are registered in other constituencies.

According to the latest ECZ voters register, Kabwata Constituency has 108, 729 registered voters, five wards and 131 polling districts.

The by-election in the constituency resulted from the death of UPND Member of parliament Levy Mukandawire who bashed by a car outside his house in November 2021.