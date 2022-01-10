PeP DISAPPOINTED WITH CANCELATION OF KABWATA BY-ELECTION CANCELLATION

STATEMENT:



1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we are extremely disappointed with the cancellation of the Kabwata Constituency By Elections,the provision of the law used to cancel the elections was intended to protect political Parties in an event of an adopted candidate resigning from the Party after filling the nomination on the Party’s ticket.



2.In this case the candidate did not resign from the political party and therefore in essence this candidate has withdrawn his nomination. The act of withdrawing a nomination is only allowed before the close of nomination.



3.This candidate has therefore wasted our time and the resources of the nation.The candidate has also punished the people of Kabwata Constituency as they will have to continue waiting for representation in Parliament.



4.The lesson to the voters is that they should elect a candidate who will be able to help correct the lacunas in the laws.

– KABWATA CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING CANDIDATE

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)