Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra have reportedly separated after 30 years together.

News of their split was first reported by the Spanish outlet, Sport.

The couple, who met in 1994, had been living apart for more than five years after Serra moved back to Barcelona with one of their two daughters, Valentina, 17, while Guardiola remained in Manchester.

Guardiola, 53, and Serra married in an intimate ceremony on the outskirts of Barcelona in 2014 but have now decided to part ways.

They have two other children together: Maria, 24 and Marius, 22.

Guardiola and Serra, a Brazilian journalist and writer, had remained a couple despite not living in the same city and have regularly been pictured together in the years since.

Sport reports that the decision to end their marriage was made in December, with only members of their inner circle aware of the split. Their trusted friends and family have also been told not to disclose further information.

Sport added that their relationship is ‘totally cordial, stable and friendly’ despite their split.