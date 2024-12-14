Pep Guardiola reveals Man City’s current state has left him unable to eat properly

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola has revealed the club’s current form has left him unable to eat properly and struggling to sleep at night.

City slumped to their seventh defeat in 10 games in all competitions as they were beaten 2-0 at Juventus in their latest European outing on Wednesday, December 11.

Guardiola recently met with a former team-mate from his playing days, Luca Toni, to discuss the club situation.

‘Sometimes you don’t need to have a great team to be happy,’ Guardiola told Toni on Prime Video. ‘There are no players or coaches who don’t play for months because the results aren’t good. All that is normal and can happen.’

Toni then revealed that the recent comments surrounding Guardiola’s health had left him concerned.

Guardiola admitted that he is suffering as a result of the accumulation of stress.

He said: ‘I am a person who sometimes gets nervous, I have bad days, I make a lot of mistakes and rudeness makes me nervous. ‘Do I sometimes lose my head? Yes. I sleep worse and I don’t digest food properly now. I always have to eat light. Only soup at night. But I am the same coach as five months ago, the one who won the Premier League title.

‘If I’m in a bad mood, it’s bad. But I know it will pass. The same when I’m very happy. I know it will pass’

‘I sincerely believe that it will be a year of great difficulties. We have to find continuity. But if we manage to get through to the Champions League, it will not be easy for anyone to face us.’

Guardiola will be hoping his side can get their season back on track when they play host to bitter rivals Manchester United at the Etihad on Sunday.