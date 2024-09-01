Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola says he would love to see his player, Rodri win the 2024 Ballon d’Or award.

The Spanish international is among several players in line for the top individual prize, including Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Jude Bellingham.

Howeve, Guardiola feels that Rodri has done enough to win the award. He said;

“We would be delighted – he deserves it.

“But maybe another one deserves it too. The people will vote.

“Rodri has done not just one season, many seasons really good and the previous season was really good with the Premier League and the Euros winning with Spain.

“But there are other players who had a good season.

“I would love one (City) player to win it because for players it means a lot. I would love it.

“But I’ve said many times, just being in contention and being there means the club – individually and collectively – has done a good season.

“There are a lot of good teams with good players, hopefully it happens but it is not in my hands.”