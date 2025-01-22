Pep Guardiola’s wife breaks silence after shock split from Manchester City boss 

Pep Guardiola’s wife has broken her silence following her split from the Manchester City manager after 30 years of marriage.

According to the UK Mirror, Cristina Serra was recently spotted shopping alone in Barcelona a week after news of the couple’s shock break-up emerged.

The report said she looked very happy as she was approached by a Spanish reporter in the city centre.

Asked how she was doing, the mum-of-three replied: ‘Perfecta, gracias’ – ‘Perfect, thanks’ in English.

She added: ‘Everything’s fine’ when quizzed again about her frame of mind.

But the pretty brunette opted for silence when she was asked about speculation the cause of their breakup had been Pep’s decision to stay in Manchester and sign a two-year contract extension with his club.

She finished the brief exchange with a polite ‘Thank you’ as she entered a clothes store she had been heading towards.

Lorena Vazquez and fellow Spanish journalist Laura Fa, who make up a duo of well-respected showbiz reporters called the Mamarazzis, broke the story of the couple’s split at the start of last week.

Days later, they claimed in a podcast that fashion entrepreneur Cristina had decided “enough was enough” after learning Pep had U-turned on a decision to quit Britain and was going to stay in his current job until 2027.