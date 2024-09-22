Pep insists De Bruyne could feature in Man City-Arenal clash despite injury

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has not ruled out Kevin De Bruyne’s participation in the upcoming match against Arsenal, despite the midfielder suffering an injury during Wednesday’s game.

Guardiola hinted that there is still a possibility the Belgian star could be available for Sunday’s important clash.

“He feels a little better today… Tomorrow we train and we will see. He could be [involved],” Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

Kevin De Bruyne was taken off at halftime during Manchester City’s 0-0 draw with Inter Milan after sustaining an injury while attempting to latch onto a Jack Grealish through ball.

City now turn their attention to a crucial Premier League encounter against Arsenal, which could shape the title race. Pep Guardiola’s side remains unbeaten with four consecutive wins, sitting comfortably at the top of the table.

Addressing media concerns about the congested football schedule, Guardiola commented on Rodri’s suggestion that a player strike could be on the horizon, emphasising the growing challenges players face.

“I agree with you, maybe for the first time, that many voices are talking about the players,” Guardiola said. “I’m pretty sure that if something is going to change, it must come from the players. They are the only ones who can change something.

“The business can be without managers, sporting directors, media, and owners, but without players you cannot play. The only ones to have the power to do it is them.

“And also, I’m pretty busy; they’ve done it to adjust the game, to make it more attractive. That’s the reason why many players around the world, not just Rodders [Rodri], are starting to talk. We’ll see.”